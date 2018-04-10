Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Fans nine in win over Baltimore
Happ (2-1) allowed one run on five hits and three walks while striking out nine over six innings in a win over the Orioles on Monday.
Manny Machado accounted for all of the damage against Happ with his third-inning home run. Happ has now allowed a homer in all three of his starts (four homers total in 16 innings), but he's missing bats at a great clip and he's not compounding the homer issues with walks. His road matchup against Cleveland this weekend looks scary on paper, but the Indians have been struggling to score runs early on (14th in AL).
