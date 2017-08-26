Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Fans seven in Friday loss
Happ (6-10) allowed five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out seven across six innings to take the loss Friday against the Twins.
Happ started the game with a pair of scoreless innings, but went downhill quickly after allowing three runs in the third, leading to his tenth loss of the season. After allowing just one earned run in three consecutive starts, he's allowed 10 runs over his last 11 innings covering two starts to raise his ERA from 3.63 to 4.09. Lately, he's pitched extremely well or very poorly, making him a very volatile fantasy option. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Red Sox.
