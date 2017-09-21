Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Finding increased success with fastball
Happ ranks fifth among MLB starters this season in swinging-strike rate on four-seam fastballs (minimum 750 thrown), at 12.5 percent, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports. That rate more than doubles, to 27.3 percent, when Happ gets his four-seamer to the upper-third of the strike zone.
Now in his 11th MLB season, the veteran's average fastball clocks in at 92.9 mph -- that's more than a tick up from his career average of 91.8 mph. Happ serves his heater on 42.8 percent of pitches this year, matching the lowest frequency rate of his career from 2010, and well below his 51.1 percent career average. A major reason for the effectiveness of his fastball has been the rebirth of his changeup, a pitch he used on 11.5 percent of deliveries in 2017, his highest usage rate over the last four seasons. The 34-year-old got injured in the first half and had a 5.33 ERA upon his June 5 activation, but has since returned to form with a 9-6 record and a 3.39 ERA over 18 starts.
More News
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Picks up ninth win against Twins•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Delivers stellar outing in win•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Picks up win over Red Sox•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Provides quality start in Wednesday's no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Fans seven in Friday loss•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Strikes out eight in loss to Cubs•
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...