Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Lasts 4.2 frames in loss

Happ (0-1) surrendered three runs -- two earned -- on four hits and a walk while striking out five batters through 4.2 innings during Thursday's loss to the Yankees.

Considering the power packed into the middle of the New York lineup, this was a respectable debut for Happ. The veteran lefty revitalized his career with a 30-15 record, 3.33 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 8.1 K/9 over the past two seasons with Toronto, and he should continue to provide serviceable numbers moving forward. However, it's definitely worth noting that the 2018 Blue Jays could quickly become the worst team in Happ's tenure with the organization, and there's also a legitimate chance his best years are behind him.