Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Leading choice for Opening Day honors

The Blue Jays are leaning toward naming Happ as their Opening Day starter March 29 against the Yankees, Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com reports.

Manager John Gibbons has yet to officially announce his plans for Opening Day, but with Marcus Stroman (shoulder) ruled out for the start, Happ is the most logical replacement given that he was the club's second-best starter in 2017. It would be the first career Opening Day nod for the 35-year-old, who has established himself as dependable pitching staff filler for fantasy squads the past three seasons with ERAs, WHIPs and strikeouts ranging between 3.18 and 3.61, 1.17 and 1.31, and 142 and 163, respectively, over that span.