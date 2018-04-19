Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Logs third straight win

Happ (3-1) got the win Wednesday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks over six innings while striking out eight against the Royals.

Thanks to inclement weather over the weekend, Happ hadn't taken the hill in nine days, but he was still able to pick up a win for the third consecutive start. The longball continues to plague the veteran lefty, as he's given up at least one in all four of his outings and saw his ERA rise to 4.50 in the process. Still, he's been pounding the strike zone and has racked up 26 strikeouts in 17.1 innings in April, and is getting the run support to stay in the win column. He'll draw a tough matchup next time out, as he's slated to take his next turn Tuesday against the Red Sox.