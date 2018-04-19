Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Logs third straight win
Happ (3-1) got the win Wednesday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks over six innings while striking out eight against the Royals.
Thanks to inclement weather over the weekend, Happ hadn't taken the hill in nine days, but he was still able to pick up a win for the third consecutive start. The longball continues to plague the veteran lefty, as he's given up at least one in all four of his outings and saw his ERA rise to 4.50 in the process. Still, he's been pounding the strike zone and has racked up 26 strikeouts in 17.1 innings in April, and is getting the run support to stay in the win column. He'll draw a tough matchup next time out, as he's slated to take his next turn Tuesday against the Red Sox.
More News
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Start pushed to Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Will start Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Start pushed to Monday•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Fans nine in win over Baltimore•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Allows four runs in win over White Sox•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Lasts 4.2 frames in loss•
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...