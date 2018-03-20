Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Named Opening Day starter

The Blue Jays announced Happ would take the hill Opening Day against the Yankees, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

He'll be followed in the rotation by Aaron Sanchez, Marco Estrada, Marcus Stroman (shoulder) and Jaime Garcia. After finishing sixth in the American League Cy Young Award voting in 2016, Happ unsurprisingly saw his numbers tail off last season, but was still an effective performer with a 3.53 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 142 strikeouts in 145.1 frames. With nothing in his profile suggesting that he's in line for major regression in 2018, Happ shapes up as quality starting depth in most mixed formats.