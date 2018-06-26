Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Reaches double-digit wins Monday
Happ (10-3) allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts through six innings in a win Monday over the Astros.
Happ has now won six straight decisions, but the Astros are by far the best opponent he has beaten in this stretch. He was able to record a quality start despite pitching to contact all night, as the Astros swung and missed just five times, but were unable to connect with much force outside of an Alex Bregman home run in the third inning. Happ was playing with fire, as he recorded nine flyball outs, but the only other extra base hit the Astros mustered was a Jose Altuve double. Happ will look to stay hot in his next start Sunday against the Tigers.
