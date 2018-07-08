Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Rocked by Yankees

Happ (10-5) took the loss Saturday as the Blue Jays fell 8-5 to the Yankees, coughing up six runs on four hits and six walks over 2.2 innings while striking out five.

It was the shortest outing of the season for the left-hander and his second straight awful start, and Happ has seen his ERA balloon from 3.62 to 4.44 as a result. He's not doing his trade value any favors with his sudden skid, and things may not get any better for him the next time he takes the mound Friday in Boston.