Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Shines in win over Red Sox

Happ (10-11) struck out nine over seven sharp innings in Tuesday's 9-4 win over Boston, giving up just a single run on four hits without a walk.

This pitching matchup looked tilted Boston's way with ace Chris Sale taking the mound, but Happ's hitters got to his fellow lefty for four homers. With only four games left in their season, the Jays won't send Happ to the mound again in 2017, so he'll finish with a 3.53 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 142:46 K:BB in 145.1 innings -- solid numbers for a guy who didn't come at a premium on draft day and missed time to injury.