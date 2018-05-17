Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Shuts down Mets in Wednesday's win

Happ (5-3) picked up the win over the Mets in impressive fashion Wednesday, allowing only two hits over seven scoreless innings while striking out 10.

Incredibly, the veteran hurler got on base more often than the entire Mets team reached base against him, as Happ went 2-for-3 with a walk as a hitter and scored twice in the 12-1 rout -- becoming the first American League pitcher to match or out-hit his opposition in a game since the AL adopted the designated hitter in 1973. The left-hander will take a 4.15 ERA and sparkling 66:13 K:BB over 52 innings into his next outing Tuesday at home against the Angels.