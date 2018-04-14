Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Start pushed to Monday
Happ's next start has been pushed to Monday at home against the Royals after Saturday's game was postponed, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Happ would have pitched the series finale against the Indians on Sunday, but the Blue Jays will push all their starters back a day, which denies fantasy owners of a second start from Happ this week. He will instead line up for two starts next week, Monday against the Royals and then Saturday in Yankee Stadium.
