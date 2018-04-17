Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Start pushed to Wednesday

Happ's start has been moved to Wednesday against the Royals, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Happ was expected to take the hill Tuesday in the second game of the doubleheader against the Royals, but his spot in the rotation has been pushed to Wednesday instead. He currently owns a 3.94 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 16 innings of work in 2018, and he'll look to put together his second quality start of the year in his next outing.