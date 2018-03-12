Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Steady start to spring
Happ has allowed two earned runs while striking out six across six spring innings (three starts).
He has steadily built up his workload, logging one inning in his first start, two innings in his second start and three innings in his most recent start. The 35-year-old lefty ranks 22nd in MLB with a 3.43 ERA over the past three seasons. He also ranks 14th in wins (41) over that stretch. Nobody is predicting another level for the veteran hurler in 2018, but if he just maintains his late-career consistency, he makes for a fine option at his current NFBC ADP of 255 overall (since Feb. 1).
