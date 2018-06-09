Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Stifles O's in Friday's win

Happ (8-3) picked up the win in Friday' 5-1 victory over the Orioles, allowing only one unearned run on two hits and two walks over seven innings while striking out three.

The strikeouts tied the left-hander's season low, but pitching to more contact seemed to suit Happ just fine as he delivered his fourth quality start in his last five trips to the mound, and seventh on the year. He'll carry a 3.71 ERA into his next outing Wednesday in Tampa Bay.