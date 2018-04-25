Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Strikes out 10 in no-decision
Happ struck out 10 across seven one-run innings in a no-decision Tuesday against the Blue Jays, allowing four hits with no walks.
Happ was electric in this one, throwing first-pitch strikes to 18 of 25 batters as he reached double-digit Ks for the first time this season. He only allowed two men to reach through the first five innings and conceded his only run on a pair of hits in the sixth. Happ pitched well enough to win, but the bullpen blew a lead in the ninth before Toronto won in extra innings. After a couple of poor starts to begin the season, Happ has lowered his ERA to 3.72 and has a career-best 12.7 K/9 through 29 innings.
