Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Strikes out eight in loss to Cubs
Happ (6-9) gave up five runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out eight over five innings in a losing effort against the Cubs on Friday.
This was Happ's worst start in about a month, but it wasn't all that bad by any means. He didn't allow much hard contact; rather, he was done in by some misfortune on balls in play, with seven of the nine hits against him falling for singles. Happ had posted a 3.79 ERA and 33:17 K:BB in his first six starts coming out of the All-Star break.
