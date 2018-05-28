Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Strikes out eight in win over Phillies
Happ (7-3) allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks across 6.2 innings to earn the win Sunday against the Phillies. He struck out eight.
Happ breezed through the first five innings but ran into a bit of trouble in the sixth, when he allowed three runs on four hits and an error. He was able to pitch into the seventh and earned his third straight win thanks to some earlier runs support. Happ also continued this season's theme of improved strikeout rates, with this performance taking his K/9 to 10.8. The veteran will also take a respectable 3.84 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP into his scheduled start Saturday against the Tigers.
