Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Takes loss in 1-0 defeat

Happ (9-11) took the tough-luck loss Thursday against the Royals despite allowing only one run on seven hits with two walks and six strikeouts over 6.2 innings.

The only damage against Happ was a third-inning RBI single off the bat of Melky Cabrera, but that was enough to stick the southpaw with a loss as Toronto's offense failed to break through against Kansas City's Jason Vargas. This outing ended a three-game winning streak for Happ, who has also tossed quality starts in four of his past five outings while coming up just one out short of reaching that achievement in his lone failure. He'll look to get back in the win column Tuesday at Fenway Park in what will likely be his final start of the season.