Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Takes loss in 1-0 defeat
Happ (9-11) took the tough-luck loss Thursday against the Royals despite allowing only one run on seven hits with two walks and six strikeouts over 6.2 innings.
The only damage against Happ was a third-inning RBI single off the bat of Melky Cabrera, but that was enough to stick the southpaw with a loss as Toronto's offense failed to break through against Kansas City's Jason Vargas. This outing ended a three-game winning streak for Happ, who has also tossed quality starts in four of his past five outings while coming up just one out short of reaching that achievement in his lone failure. He'll look to get back in the win column Tuesday at Fenway Park in what will likely be his final start of the season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Finding increased success with fastball•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Picks up ninth win against Twins•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Delivers stellar outing in win•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Picks up win over Red Sox•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Provides quality start in Wednesday's no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Fans seven in Friday loss•
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...