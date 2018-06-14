Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Tosses five scoreless Wednesday

Happ didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Rays, allowing just one hit and three walks across five scoreless innings. He struck out four.

Happ did well to keep the Rays at bay in this one, but he wasn't able to work deep into the game due to inefficiency, as he tossed 30 pitches in the first inning and ran his pitch count up to 98 through five frames before exiting. The southpaw hasn't allowed an earned run in either of his past two starts (12 innings), lowering his ERA from 4.08 to 3.48 in the process. While Happ has struck out just seven batters over those two outings, he still owns an impressive 10.2 K/9 on the year (14 starts). Next up is a home start against the Braves.