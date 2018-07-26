Blue Jays' J.A. Happ: Trade to Yankees in place
Happ will be dealt to the Yankees on Thursday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
The left-hander will immediately slide into New York's rotation as the club's fourth starter behind Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka and CC Sabathia. Though Happ was chosen to represent the Blue Jays at the All-Star Game, he's floundered a bit lately, posting a 7.41 ERA and 1.82 WHIP across four starts this month. On the year he's logged a 4.18 ERA (3.88 FIP) with a 10.3 K/9, which is the second-best strikeout rate of his career. Happ recently allowed one run on four hits and no walks while striking out nine in five innings against the Orioles on Sunday, so he will be well rested whenever the Yankees elect to plug him into their rotation.
