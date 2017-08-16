The Blue Jays designated Howell for assignment Wednesday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Toronto had earmarked Howell for a key role as a left-handed specialist out of the bullpen after signing him to a one-year, $3 million deal in free agency last winter, but it proved to be a swing and a miss from the front office. When he wasn't sidelined for extended time due to recurring shoulder woes, Howell was often getting lit up by the opposition, as he yielded nine runs on 13 hits and seven walks over 11 innings with the big club. If Howell ends up going unclaimed off waivers, he may just opt for free agency rather than reporting to Triple-A Buffalo in order to take more time off and allow his throwing shoulder to heal up.