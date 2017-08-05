Blue Jays' J.P. Howell: Welcomed back by home run
Howell (shoulder) allowed a solo home run Friday against Houston in his first appearance since returning from a two-month DL stint.
On his very first big-league pitch since June 3, Howell served up a homer to Tyler White. The lefty followed that up with 11 more pitches and three straight groundouts. Howell came into the game with the Jays down 15-7, and it's likely he'll continue serving in a low-leverage role that's useless for fantasy purposes.
