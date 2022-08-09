Bradley agreed Tuesday with the Blue Jays on a one-year, major-league contract, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Toronto likely won't confirm Bradley's signing until shortly before Tuesday's game in Baltimore, but the 32-year-old will presumably step in as the team's new fifth outfielder over Bradley Zimmer, who has produced a .452 OPS while seeing scarce playing time this season. Before getting released by the Red Sox last week, Bradley (.578 OPS in 290 plate appearances this season) wasn't offering much of an upgrade offensively over Zimmer, but Bradley is a one-time Gold Glove Award winner who should be an ideal late-inning defensive replacement off the bench for his new team.
