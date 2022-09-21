Bradley came off the bench and provided a three-run home run in his lone plate appearance during Tuesday's 18-11 win over the Phillies.

Bradley put the finishing touches on an explosive night for the Toronto offense, with his fourth home run coming with one out in the top of the ninth inning. Since joining the Blue Jays in early August, Bradley is batting only .186, but his reputation as a strong defender should continue to earn him work off the Toronto bench.