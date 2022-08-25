Bradley isn't starting Thursday against Boston.
Bradley started the last two games in center field, partially due to the fact that he's familiar with how the outfield plays at Fenway Park. He went 2-for-7 with a double, three runs, an RBI, a walk and a strikeout over those matchups but will get a breather for Thursday's series finale while Raimel Tapia takes over in center field and bats seventh.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jackie Bradley: On base three times Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Jackie Bradley: Making third straight start•
-
Blue Jays' Jackie Bradley: Finds work with Jays•
-
Jackie Bradley: Released by Boston•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Fourth-outfielder role confirmed•