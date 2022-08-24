Bradley went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Red Sox.

The 32-year-old did some damage in the series opener against his former club. Bradley has started three straight games for Toronto, and while the sample size is very small, he's batting .267 (4-for-15) with two doubles, three runs and four RBI since joining the Jays -- a huge improvement on the .210/.257/.321 slash line he managed in 92 games this year for the Red Sox.