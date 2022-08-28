Bradley is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
Bradley started Saturday's game and will return to the bench after going 0-for-3 with a strikeout. George Springer will move out to center field while Alejandro Kirk rests his legs as the designated hitter.
