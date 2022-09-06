Bradley went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

After going 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter in the matinee, Bradley started in center field and hit ninth in the nightcap, snapping an 0-for-17 slump at the plate that stretched back to Aug. 24. The veteran outfielder is slashing only .194/.275/.306 through 40 plate appearances since joining Toronto, and he'll likely remain a depth option down the stretch.