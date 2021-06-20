Manager Charlie Montoyo said Saturday that the newly acquired Barnes is expected to join the team for their upcoming series against the Marlins, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Barnes was traded to Toronto from the Mets in exchange for cash considerations earlier Saturday. It sounds like the right-hander will join the 26-man roster for the start of the series in Miami on Tuesday, though nothing has been made official at this point. Barnes posted a subpar 6.27 ERA and 1.29 WHIP while logging 18.2 innings with the Mets prior to Saturday's trade.