The Blue Jays signed Barnes to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training.
Barnes spent the 2024 campaign with the Nationals, holding a 4.36 ERA and 55:20 K:BB over 66 innings. The 34-year-old will compete for a spot in the Toronto bullpen but will likely begin the season at Triple-A Buffalo.
More News
-
Nationals' Jacob Barnes: Vultures another win•
-
Nationals' Jacob Barnes: Picks up third win•
-
Nationals' Jacob Barnes: Added to big-league bullpen•
-
Nationals' Jacob Barnes: Reassigned to minor-league camp•
-
Nationals' Jacob Barnes: Inks MiLB deal with Washington•
-
Jacob Barnes: Testing free agency•