The Blue Jays signed Barnes to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Barnes spent the 2024 campaign with the Nationals, holding a 4.36 ERA and 55:20 K:BB over 66 innings. The 34-year-old will compete for a spot in the Toronto bullpen but will likely begin the season at Triple-A Buffalo.

