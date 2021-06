Barnes was traded from the Mets to the Blue Jays on Saturday in exchange for right-hander Troy Miller.

Barnes was designated for assignment by the Mets on Monday, but he'll now find a spot on Toronto's 40-man roster. The right-hander posted a 6.27 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 18.2 innings with the Mets this year, but he could head to Triple-A Buffalo going forward.