Waguespack was deemed ineligible to pitch in Thursday's game against the Braves after accidentally being left off the team's lineup card, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Thursday had already been a crazy day for Waguespack, as the right-hander was sent to the alternate training site in the morning and then later recalled to the big league team after Trent Thornton (elbow) was placed on the injured list. Waguespack began warming up on the mound in the bottom of the sixth, but ultimately was sent back to the dugout after being deemed ineligible by the umpire crew.