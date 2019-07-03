Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Activated ahead of spot start
Waguespack (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list in advance of his Wednesday start against the Red Sox, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
This will be the first MLB start for the 25-year-old righty, who has logged just four innings out of the big-league bullpen. He had a 5.30 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 52 strikeouts in 52.2 innings working as a starter at Triple-A. Given his lack of pedigree or track record and this difficult matchup, Waguespack is not a great streaming option in this start. It will likely be a spot start, with him heading to the minors or to the big-league bullpen.
