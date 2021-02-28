Waguespack (back) is slated to pitch during Sunday's spring opener against the Yankees, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

The 27-year-old missed the final weeks of the 2020 campaign due to a back strain, but he appears to be clear of that injury at the start of camp. Waguespack covering 17.2 innings for Toronto last season and struggled with an 8.15 ERA, 2.04 WHIP and 16:9 K:BB.