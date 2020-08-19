The Blue Jays recalled Waguespack from their alternate training site Wednesday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
Toronto demoted Waguespack to their alternate site ahead of Tuesday's 8-7 win in 10 innings, but he'll be eligible to rejoin the big club a day later after Nate Pearson (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. While he's up with Toronto, Waguespack will likely see most of his work out of the bullpen in low-leverage spots.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Optioned to alternate site•
-
Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Finishes out series-opening win•
-
Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Dropped from active roster•
-
Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Accidentally left off lineup card•
-
Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Back with big club•
-
Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Sent down Thursday•