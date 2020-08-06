Waguespack was recalled from Toronto's alternate training site Thursday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Waguespack was optioned to the team's satellite camp earlier in the day but rejoined the roster after Trent Thornton (elbow) was placed on the injured list. The right-hander has allowed two hits and three walks while striking out four batters across four scoreless innings this season.
