Waguespack left Monday's game against the Rays with shoulder tightness, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Waguespack threw four innings of relief in his big-league debut, striking out seven while allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk. The Blue Jays called his removal precautionary, so it doesn't sound as though he's expected to head to the injured list.

More News
Our Latest Stories