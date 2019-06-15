Waguespack (shoulder) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Waguespack has been dealing with shoulder tightness ever since making his big-league debut in late May. He's gotten through a live batting practice session with no issues. It's not clear if he'll be returning to Toronto or Buffalo once he returns from the injured list.

