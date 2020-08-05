Waguespack gave up two hits and two walks in only one-third of an inning of relief during Tuesday's loss to Atlanta.

After Matt Shoemaker exited the game in the fifth inning, Waguespack replaced him and promptly walked the first batter he faced on four pitches before getting the final out of the frame. He then loaded the bases to begin the sixth before getting the hook, but Anthony Kay was able to bail him out. Waguespack still has a 0.00 ERA through four innings over three appearances as a result, but his 4:3 K:BB and low-leverage role in the Toronto bullpen make him a fantasy afterthought.