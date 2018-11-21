Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Contract selected

Waguespack's contract was chosen by the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Waguespack was added to the 40-man roster along with other minor-league prospects to ensure his protection from the Rule 5 draft. He spent time as both a starter and reliever last season and ended the year with Triple-A Buffalo after being dealt from the Phillies at the trade deadline.

