Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Delivers quality start in win
Waguespack (3-1) allowed four hits and one walk while striking out four through six scoreless innings to take the win over the Rays on Monday.
Waguespack was limited the Rays to only five baserunners and cruised through six innings of work. After failing to pitch six innings in his first five starts, Waguespack has delivered two consecutive quality starts. The 25-year-old has a 4.00 ERA through five starts this season. Waguespack will make his next start Saturday against the Yankees at Rogers Centre.
