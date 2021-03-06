Waguespack was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Waguespack was healthy to begin spring training and made two relief appearances for the Blue Jays over the first week of Grapefruit League play. He allowed four runs on five hits and one walk while failing to strike out any batters over 1.1 innings. As a result, he'll be removed from the 40-man roster to make room for right-hander Joel Payamps, who was claimed off waivers by Toronto in a corresponding move.

