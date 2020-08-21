The Blue Jays optioned Waguespack to their alternate training site Friday.
Waguespack worked 2.1 innings of long relief Thursday in the Blue Jays' 9-8 win over the Phillies in the second game of a doubleheader, tossing 47 pitches in the outing. Due to the heavy workload, Waguespack likely wouldn't be available for at least the next two days, so the Blue Jays will presumably fill his spot on the active roster with a fresh arm ahead of Friday's series opener in Tampa Bay.
