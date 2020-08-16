The Blue Jays optioned Waguespack to their alternate training site prior to Sunday's game against the Rays.

He'll be replaced on the active roster by Sam Gaviglio, who will serve as the Blue Jays' 29th man since both Toronto and Tampa Bay were awarded an extra player after the two sides finished out Saturday's suspended game earlier in the day. Waguespack has made five appearances out of the Toronto bullpen this season, giving up four runs (two earned) in 7.2 innings.