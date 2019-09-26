Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Earns fifth victory
Waguespack (5-5) threw six shutout innings while allowing four hits with two walks and five strikeouts to earn a victory against the Orioles on Wednesday.
The victory snapped a streak of four losses in his last four decisions and gave Waguespack his first win since Aug. 16. The 25-year-old certainly went through dry spells, like this recent one, but overall, he turned in a decent rookie season. He finishes the year 5-5 with a 4.38 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 63 strikeouts in 78 innings this season.
