Waguespack (5-5) threw six shutout innings while allowing four hits with two walks and five strikeouts to earn a victory against the Orioles on Wednesday.

The victory snapped a streak of four losses in his last four decisions and gave Waguespack his first win since Aug. 16. The 25-year-old certainly went through dry spells, like this recent one, but overall, he turned in a decent rookie season. He finishes the year 5-5 with a 4.38 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 63 strikeouts in 78 innings this season.