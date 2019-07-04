Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Earns first career win
Waguespack (1-0) allowed three earned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out four across five innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Red Sox.
Waguespack began his outing in the second inning, following opener David Phelps, and worked fairly effectively to earn his first career win. He ran into trouble in the third frame, surrendering three hits and allowing two earned runs, though the only other blemish came on a solo home run by Christian Vazquez. This was likely a spot start for Waguespack, though the team's future plans for him will become more clear after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: To follow opener•
-
Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Activated ahead of spot start•
-
Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Set to start Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Sent to IL•
-
Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Battling shoulder tightness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...