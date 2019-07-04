Waguespack (1-0) allowed three earned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out four across five innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Waguespack began his outing in the second inning, following opener David Phelps, and worked fairly effectively to earn his first career win. He ran into trouble in the third frame, surrendering three hits and allowing two earned runs, though the only other blemish came on a solo home run by Christian Vazquez. This was likely a spot start for Waguespack, though the team's future plans for him will become more clear after the All-Star break.