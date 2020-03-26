Blue Jays' Jacob Waguespack: Falls short of rotation spot
Waguespack was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Waguespack impressed during spring training -- striking out seven batters across 5.1 scoreless innings before camp was paused -- though he was always on the outside looking in at a rotation spot. He'll stay stretched out in the minors until the Blue Jays need an additional starter or long man.
