Waguespack was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Waguespack impressed during spring training -- striking out seven batters across 5.1 scoreless innings before camp was paused -- though he was always on the outside looking in at a rotation spot. He'll stay stretched out in the minors until the Blue Jays need an additional starter or long man.

