Waguespack gave up a run on one hit and a walk while striking out one over an inning of relief Monday in the Blue Jays' 7-2 win over the Orioles.

Waguespack was merely mopping up in the win, as he entered the contest in the bottom of the ninth with Toronto holding a 7-1 lead. The right-hander is expected to work in a low-leverage role out of the bullpen all season unless the Blue Jays' starting pitching depth gets tested.